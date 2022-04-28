CASTILLO CRAFT BAR + KITCHEN AT THE RENAISSANCE ST. AUGUSTINE NAMES MICHEL RICHARDSON CHEF DE CUISINE

Chef Michel Richardson brings his culinary expertise to the hotel's signature Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen and the expansive catering and events venues.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michel Richardson has been named chef de cuisine of Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen, the unique dining establishment located at 6 West Castillo Drive inside the recently opened Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown. Richardson will oversee the menus and staff of the high-profile Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen and the culinary banquet operations for the hotel's events and weddings.

Chef Michel- Renaissance St. Augustine, FL (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Chef Michel to the Renaissance Downtown," said Michael Damion, hotel General Manager. "Chef Michel is extremely talented, with an impressive culinary background, and we are confident that guests and locals will love what he brings to the table."

Originally from California, Richardson honed his craft over the past 18+ years working various positions in high-profile restaurants and resorts, most notably the AAA Five-Diamond Resort Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and The Lodge at Torrey Pines. His mother and his Italian heritage inspired Richardson's farm-to-table culinary philosophy in which the preparation of food allows its authentic flavors to shine through.

"I am truly thrilled to be taking the lead at the Renaissance Hotel," said Richardson. "I am looking forward to combining the timeless elegance of St. Augustine with my fresh take on global fare to introduce guests to a unique dining experience."

As chef de cuisine at Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen, Richardson plans to refresh the restaurant's menus, design catering menus for the hotel's extensive meeting and events spaces, and infuse his style into the food that is the hallmark of the hotel. Before joining the Renaissance Hotel Downtown, Richardson was the opening Executive Chef for Celebrity Chefs Matthew and David Medure's M Brothers & Zest restaurant inside the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information about upcoming events and menu updates at the Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen, please visit www.castillokitchen.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Media Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

judyc@lbaproperties.com

LBA Hospitality (PRNewsfoto/LBA Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LBA Hospitality