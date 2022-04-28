Buzzbie App Launches to Help Market Small Business Owners & Real Estate Agents

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the Buzzbie App, built to make marketing accessible and affordable for small business owners and real estate agents.

The app offers a version developed to address the social media marketing needs of businesses like event planners, ETSY shop owners, bloggers, crafters, artists, creators, brick and mortar stores, you name it. "Owners of such businesses often wear all of the hats" said K Lawson, one of the company's founders. "With the Buzzbie app in the palm of their hand, they can instantly access a catalog of guided posts and ideas, compelling imagery and fonts, and instant sizing for top platforms. There's also hashtag guidance, and user-friendly branded design tools, plus they can add logos, save favorite hashtags and more."

The hashtag portion of the app is not automated, but built upon research, and all of the in-app content is custom crafted. The creators believe that by staying authentic, and using what Buzzbie Apps have to offer, users will be able to do more for less. There are real marketers behind the Buzzbie Business apps. And while many apps either prioritize hashtag intelligence, or design, the Buzzbie apps do both, and more, like brand management and customization.

The Real Estate version the app also includes fonts, brand palettes and logo features specific to the industry, saving time and energy so that agents have polished looking content that is quick, branded, and fun to create.

Users can enjoy Buzzbie for Real Estate agents for $12.99 per month, and Buzzbie for Small Business for between $4 and $13 a month depending upon yearly or monthly billing.

The soft launch saw users enjoying access to trendy fonts, shapes and design elements, and preselected color combinations to stay "on brand" and recognizable. It's a winning combination of tech and creative.

The app is free to try for 3 days. Buzzbie for Business is available for iOS. And Buzzbie for Real Estate Agents is Available for iOS and Android

