Wishpond Reports 107% Revenue Growth in Q4-2021; Drives Record Annual Revenue for Fiscal 2021

● Strong financial performance and balance sheet sets stage for successful 2022.

● Wishpond reported Record Adjusted EBITDA of $490,873 for Q4-2021.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, announces it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for fiscal 2021, representing the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Copies of the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Ali Tajskander, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO commented, "2021 was a monumental year for Wishpond, as we accomplished record financial results in our first full year as a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). We set an aggressive pace in the first quarter of 2021 that we maintained throughout the year with organic and inorganic growth culminating in a record fourth quarter as well as record revenue for the year. I am also very pleased with our financial performance in the fourth quarter 2021, in which we achieved record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA with 107% revenue growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2020."

Ali Tajskander adds, "Including the acquisition of Viral Loops, completed on April 1, 2022, we've now done five acquisitions since going public in December 2020. I am also happy to report that the integration of Winback, acquired on December 31, 2021, has been completed and Winback's customer growth is accelerating. Meanwhile, the Viral Loops integration is proceeding on schedule and we are already witnessing cross sell opportunities for offering referral marketing solutions to Wishpond's existing customer base. Our acquisition growth strategy is working nicely and it complements the Company's organic growth."

Fiscal 2021 Annual Financial Highlights:

Wishpond achieved record annual revenue of $14,761,275 during fiscal 2021, compared to $7,882,018 in fiscal 2020, an increase of 87%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in sales and marketing activities, new product introductions and acquisitions completed in 2021.

Wishpond achieved Gross profit (1) of $9,980,399 in fiscal 2021 (2020: $5,229,099 ), representing a 91% increase from fiscal 2020, driven by an increase in overall revenue. Wishpond achieved a Gross margin (1) percentage of 68% during fiscal 2021 (2020: 66%).

During fiscal 2021, Wishpond recorded an operating loss of $3,145,322 (2020: $1,645 ), primarily due to an increase in professional fees and stock-based compensation.

During fiscal 2021, Wishpond achieved Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $56,389 (2020: $494,902 ).

As at December 31, 2021 , Wishpond had $6,242,453 in cash and no debt (2020: cash of $7,305,546 and no debt).

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Wishpond achieved record quarterly revenue of $4,666,853 during Q4-2021, compared to revenue of $2,254,771 generated during Q4-2020, an increase of 107%. Revenue growth in Q4-2021 was positively impacted by seasonality in Wishpond's acquired businesses and an increase in the Company's sales team earlier in the year resulted in higher sales in the fourth quarter.

Wishpond achieved Gross profit (1) of $3,184,611 , compared to $1,455,475 during Q4-2020, representing an increase of 119%, driven by an increase in overall revenue. Wishpond achieved a Gross margin (1) percentage of 68% during Q4-2021, compared to Q4-2020 at 65%.

During Q4-2021, Wishpond recorded an operating loss of $398,540 compared to an operating loss of $4,022 in Q4-2020.

During Q4-2021, Wishpond achieved positive cash flow from operations of $598,977 compared to $2,075,995 in Q4-2020.

During Q4-2021, Wishpond achieved record Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $490,873 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $121,151 in Q4-2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11% for Q4-2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

On October 21, 2021 , Wishpond launched its new integration of Zoom with Wishpond Appointments, and the availability of the Wishpond Zoom App in the Zoom App Marketplace. Wishpond Appointments now connects seamlessly with Zoom allowing Wishpond's customers to easily create virtual meetings for their next business call, customer meeting, or consultation.

On November 16, 2021 , the Company announced product enhancements to PersistIQ's products, including an enhanced sales automation platform that gives B2B small business owners access to PersistIQ's outbound sales strategies. The Company also integrated PersistIQ with Wishpond's shared services allowing PersistIQ to introduce new service packages that are integrated with Wishpond shared services, including a new lead generation team, outbound campaign teams, sales development rep (or " SDR ") teams, and copy teams.

On December 31, 2021 , the Company acquired certain assets and specific liabilities of AtlasMind Inc. (doing business as "Winback.chat"). Winback.chat is a SMS marketing platform including a cart abandonment tool used by small and medium sized businesses on Shopify. In consideration for the acquisition, Wishpond paid US$700,000 in cash on the acquisition date.

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2021 :

On January 10, 2022 , the Company announced the appointment of David Pais as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Pais will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions.

On January 20, 2022 , Wishpond announced that it had completed the integration of Brax, and launched a Universal Ads Editor, providing customers with a faster way to create, launch and monitor campaign performance across multiple platforms – all from one product.

On March 3, 2022 , the Company announced its new email marketing platform to help small businesses achieve higher levels of engagement, increase email open rates, improve conversion rates and generate higher return on investment. The new email marketing platform includes a new user-friendly interface, the ability to preview email text, support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and a new Email application programming interface (API).

On March 17, 2022 , the Company announced a partnership with J.P. Libros Ediciones Oklever, S.A. De C.V. (" LaLeo "), the largest medical eCommerce platform in Mexico and Latin America . Under the partnership, Wishpond and LaLeo will sell and support Invigo's Evergenius TM software platform to its medical and dental customers in Latin America .

On April 1, 2022 , the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets and specific liabilities of Viral Loops Ltd. (" Viral Loops "). Viral Loops is a Software-as-a-Service (" SaaS ") company which helps its customers design, create and manage campaigns that result in higher referral visits and revenue for their eCommerce merchants. In consideration for the Viral Loops acquisition, Wishpond provided a cash payment of US$1,380,000 and a one-year performance earn-out that may be paid in cash or by the issuance of the Company's common shares, at the sole discretion of the Company. The one-year earn-out will be based on the projected revenue of the business and is payable on a quarterly basis.

On April 20, 2022 , the Company announced that the number of Winback's customer installations has increased by over 50%, including more than 180 Wishpond clients who are now trialing the platform under promotional pricing plans. Wishpond has also developed and launched new innovative features to the Winback platform over the last quarter.

Outlook:

Wishpond expects to increase its customer base and Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) through organic growth and inorganic acquisitions in 2022. The Company has continued to invest in sales and marketing activities and operations in Q1-2022 in order to support the organic growth expected in 2022. Despite some seasonality in Q1-2022, Wishpond expects healthy year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. The Company plans to increase headcount in Wishpond's sales team to maintain organic growth as well as in its research and development team to maintain its competitiveness in the industry. The Company expects revenue and earnings growth to accelerate in the second half of 2022 with the integration of its recent acquisitions, an expanded sales team and an increase in the amount of cross-selling opportunities between products and solutions offered across its product lines. Wishpond expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, at levels exceeding 2021 results.

"We are very optimistic of our outlook for the remainder of 2022," said David Pais, Wishpond's Chief Financial Officer. "We closed Q4-2021 with the acquisition of Winback and closed Q1-2022 with the acquisition of Viral Loops, thereby ensuring strong momentum for the rest of the year. We have a strong balance sheet that enables us to continue investing in the business. We expect to achieve new record highs for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022."

Selected Financial Highlights:

The tables below set out selected financial information relating to Wishpond and should be read in conjunction with Wishpond's Annual Financial Statements, including the notes thereto, and MD&A.



3 months ended December 31, 2021 3 months ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020

$ $ $ $ Revenue 4,666,853 2,254,771 14,761,275 7,882,018









Gross profit(1) 3,184,611 1,455,475 9,980,399 5,229,099 Gross margin(1) 68% 65% 68% 66% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 490,873 121,151 56,389 494,902 Net increase (decrease) in cash during the period (1,516,267) 6,041,190 (1,063,093) 7,036,010 Cash - end of the period 6,242,453 7,305,546 6,242,453 7,305,546

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA



3 months ended December 31, 2021 3 months ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020

$ $ $ $ Loss before income taxes (799,777) (2,160,195) (4,794,153) (2,215,493) Depreciation and amortization 291,497 107,227 878,976 395,898 Interest expense 1,489 5,665 9,035 26,781 Stock based compensation expense 597,916 17,946 2,322,735 100,649 Remeasurement of contingent consideration liability 166,134 - 859,672 - Foreign currency losses (gains) 4,186 (16,049) 36,116 (27,507) Filing fees, credit facility setup fees, and other expenses (income) 166,160 (20,122) 424,743 27,895 Acquisition related expenses 17,334 72,594 177,537 72,594 Reverse takeover listing expense - 2,114,085 - 2,114,085 Earn-out remuneration 45,934 - 141,728 - Adjusted EBITDA 490,873 121,151 56,389 494,902

1 Footnotes: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, MRR, annualized run rate, gross profit and gross margin are not financial measures recognized by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See "Cautionary Statements - Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Webinar Details:

The Company will host a webinar today to discuss the financial results at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Pais, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Time: 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Registration: https://bit.ly/WISHQ4_FiscalYear2021 Dial-in: +1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local) Meeting ID #: 813 7792 9468

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the start to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

