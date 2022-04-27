Three Rings Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary with Record Revenues, Employee Growth and New Branding

Integrated PR and digital marketing agency saw revenues increase 81% while the team more-than doubled in size during just the past two years

BOSTON , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated marketing and public relations (PR) agency Three Rings Inc. (TRI) today announced the agency is celebrating its five-year anniversary. During this time, Three Rings has worked with nearly 60 different technology companies ranging from venture-backed start-ups to multi-billion-dollar international corporations in the cybersecurity, cloud, fintech, electric vehicles, satellites, AI, biotech and other markets. In addition, the agency has grown from the original three principals to a team of 22 communications, content and digital marketing professionals.

"We credit our success to the caliber of our team and our clients," said Three Rings Principal Lisa Paglia. "As they are for any young business, the first five years have been a wild ride with so many incredible experiences and lessons learned along the way, all of which have made us stronger and savvier than ever. We're so grateful to everyone who's supported us on this journey, and we can't wait for all that comes next."

Paglia attributes the agency's success to a number of factors:

Results: The need for an agency that is based on demonstrable results in a time where the hiring crunch has caused other agencies' services to suffer.

Flexibility: The need for customized engagements across digital marketing, PR and content development, rather than inflexible "service modules" with incremental fees.

Team: The experienced, multi-skilled employees who can create strategies and execute campaigns using an optimal mix of digital marketing, PR and content services customized to each client's unique needs.

To celebrate its five years of being in business, the company is refreshing its brand, including a new logo, website, social media campaign and other initiatives. The new brand better reflects and highlights the agency's creative spirit and bold approach to PR and marketing while also reinforcing its customizable portfolio of services. The agency has also collaborated and built partnerships for design services and international support with Zeitler Design, Made By Giants™ and Omarketing.

Underscoring Three Rings' focus on delivering results and investing in its team rather than sales and new business development, all of the agency's clients over the past five years have been referrals based on the quality of the team's work. In addition, more than a third of current Three Rings clients have already been clients at the agency over the past five years with another company.

"Starting from scratch in a very competitive market – our growth and success is proof that our value proposition is valid and our investment in finding, developing and retaining the right people is paying off," said Three Rings Principal Doug Broad. "We offer better service, customized to exactly what the client needs, with better people than you find at the 'usual suspect' agencies and global conglomerates. In the end, having the right people with the creativity and skills to design and executive compelling campaigns is what matters to clients."

About Three Rings Inc.

Three Rings Inc. (TRI) provides a full spectrum of PR, marketing and digital services to B2B technology clients worldwide. The company combines a comprehensive array of expert skills, with a highly flexible business model that enables clients to shift services, priorities and geographies on demand. This delivers superior results for clients while also providing a dynamic work environment for employees. TRI is based in Boston with additional operations across the US, UK and the EU.

