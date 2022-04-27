Innoviz Sets First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading provider of high performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, will host a conference call and webinar on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

The Company will host a zoom web conference on May 11 at 9:00a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance: here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz Technologies:

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been elected both by an internationally-recognized premium car brand for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit http://www.innoviz-tech.com/ .

Investor Contact:

Maya Lustig

Innoviz Technologies

+972 54 677 8100

Maya.Lustig@innoviz-tech.com

