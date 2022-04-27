GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the following webcast:

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life) (PRNewswire)

What: Globe Life Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: April 28, 2022 @ 11 AM Eastern 10 AM Central

Where: https://app.webinar.net/aNWPQ1vnxAR

Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com under the Calls & Meetings page under "Annual Meeting of Shareholders".

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

