Former FirstNet CEO Edward Parkinson Joins RapidSOS to Lead Public Sector

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the emergency response data platform securely linking life-saving data from 400 million connected devices to first responders worldwide, is excited to announce the hiring of Edward Parkinson as President, Public Sector.

Edward Parkinson – President of Public Sector at RapidSOS (PRNewswire)

Parkinson joins RapidSOS from FirstNet, where he served as CEO since 2018, helping the network expand to over three million connections and over 20,000 agencies. At RapidSOS, Parkinson will continue this partnership with public safety, harnessing RapidSOS' work with leading technology companies to provide life-saving data to 911 and first responders in an emergency.

'I've been fortunate to have built a career working hand-in-hand with public safety organizations dedicated to saving lives and it's been a tremendous honor to be associated with these professionals," said Parkinson. "RapidSOS' collaborative approach to leveraging critical data in an emergency is a game changer. I'm excited to join this important mission - transforming emergency response together with public safety."

Parkinson will continue RapidSOS' approach of integrating rich data from technology leaders, across the emergency response workflow in collaboration with thousands of emergency communication centers and major public safety software partners.

"Ed brings a strong commitment to RapidSOS' mission of partnering with technology companies, public safety software vendors, and first responders to save lives," said Michael Martin, founder & CEO of RapidSOS. I'm excited to work with him to further extend RapidSOS' collaboration with 911 and first responders to support their life-saving work."

Parkinson joined FirstNet in 2013, having been involved in the creation of the program during his time working in Congress. As FirstNet's Director of Government Affairs, and then as CEO from 2018 until today, Parkinson helped guide the strategy and structure of the program, leading the outreach and consultation efforts with public safety agencies, Governors, and federal policy leaders.

Parkinson began his career on Capitol Hill where he served as a Professional Staff Member for the House Homeland Security Committee, specializing in policy and legislation related to emergency communications, national security, intelligence, and cybersecurity.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 400 million connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergencies in 2021. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

Media Contacts

Ted Miller

Ted Miller Group, LLC

305-331-8334

ted_miller@tedmillergroup.com

Maria Larrazabal

Ted Miller Group, LLC

786-897-3259

maria_larrazabal@tedmillergroup.com

RapidSOS Logo (PRNewsfoto/RapidSOS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RapidSOS