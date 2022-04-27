Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Welcomes Sandy Reavill as Sales Director of the Hanover NH and Quechee VT Offices

UPPER VALLEY, Vt. and N.H., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has a new Sales Director of the Hanover and Quechee offices. Sandy Reavill, whose family has been a part of the Quechee Lakes community since 2006, has been an agent with the company since 2020 and brings her collaborative leadership skills to this Upper Valley role.

Sandra Reavill, Sales Director of Hanover NH and Quechee VT offices of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group (PRNewswire)

Sandy possesses not only a deep love for the New England landscape but also enthusiasm for supporting clients and agents alike as they navigate the current trends in Upper Valley real estate. She is a 2022 Masiello Group Chairman's Circle Inductee, a 2021 Platinum Achievement Sales Award Winner, and was the Highest Production Among Rising Stars Award Winner in 2021.

"We are pleased to have Sandy take on this new role," said Chris Masiello, Chairman and CEO. "She has proven herself as a skilled agent who is gifted at finding creative solutions to clients' needs. As someone deeply rooted in the region, she understands the local housing market and the strengths of each town, an asset for both buyers and sellers who work with her team of agents."

Licensed in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Florida, Sandy Reavill is a New England native with a deep love for outdoor sports and four-season living. She grew up in Connecticut, where she owned a successful retail florist business in the Farmington Valley for many years, and attributes her deep understanding for people in transition to the years she served as a resource for families celebrating life's momentous events.

Reavill is enthusiastic about taking this next step in her career, and The Masiello Group is confident she will bring the same energy she brings to working with buyers and sellers to her new role in management. She says, "The recent changes in our market require our agents to streamline how we communicate with buyers and sellers in order to be the most informed and the most prepared. The Masiello Group and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate provide us with everything we need to leverage our position as number 1 in New England transactions; we have the latest in technology tools as well as an amazing support team to help us keep our buyers and sellers coming out on top. The Masiello Group knows how to support agents so that we can support clients – our strategies are designed to keep our agents adjustable; a necessary trait for 2022's active spring season!"

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is the only lifestyle brand in Real Estate – bringing generations of expertise for all things related to the home into the local marketplace. The Masiello Group, a trailblazer in New England Real Estate since 1966, has 35 offices throughout New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont — The Masiello Group is the largest real estate company north of Boston, and offers complementary home services including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner's insurance, and relocation. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is Northern New England's #1 Real Estate Firm (PRNewswire)

