Versa Integrity Announces David Garibaldi As New Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Integrity Group, Inc. ("Versa"), a national leader in a wide range of non-destructive industrial inspection and testing, announced David Garibaldi has been named Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Garibaldi will drive financial planning, perform risk management, and plan financial strategy for Versa.

"David brings a deep understanding of financial planning and strategy from his experiences in the testing, inspection, and certification industries," said Versa CEO Darryl Schimeck. "Versa is fortunate to have him on board and take our financial performance to the next level."

Prior to joining Versa, Garibaldi served as a CFO and in corporate development roles where he led financial reporting, audit management, and strategic growth strategies for his organizations. "I'm thrilled to work with Versa's leadership and the team at Dorilton Capital to grow Versa into the leading provider of asset integrity and inspection solutions."

About Versa Integrity Group

Versa Integrity Group, Inc., a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, provides a variety of inspection and testing services, including non-destructive testing, heat treatment, mechanical integrity, rope access, tank inspection, corrosion detection, advanced services, and unmanned access. Founded in 2012, Versa supports customers nationwide from over 20 regional offices. Learn more at www.versaintegrity.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

