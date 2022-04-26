Manulife hosts Author Soledad O'Brien to build on company's commitment to advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey

Fireside chat with O'Brien and Manulife's Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Michelle Taylor-Jones fostered candid dialogue with colleagues to drive inclusiveness and understanding

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Manulife welcomed documentarian, author and journalist Soledad O'Brien for a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion event in Boston. The event provided an opportunity for 38,000 Manulife colleagues to participate in and listen to an important conversation about inclusion and the biases that can be prevalent in the workplace.

"Identifying and addressing biases and making inclusion a priority in the workplace, are integral to making a positive impact on the future of work. It's encouraging to witness the increasing commitment over the past decade in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space, especially from business leaders and organizations like Manulife", said Soledad O'Brien. "There's depth to this interest and we're seeing companies committed to finding ways to solve issues, take affirmative action and accelerate progress on all fronts. The pillars and values that Manulife has outlined for their global team truly exemplify their dedication and commitment in this space."

"It's incredibly important to have open and candid dialogue about the progress we've made at Manulife on our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey. As we continue to drive the strategy forward, it's imperative that we remain active and intentional in our efforts to ensure a better and more inclusive future for all," said Michelle Taylor-Jones, Manulife's Chief Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Manulife is focused on building a culture of inclusion, continuous learning and advancing on the journey that is Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Through events like the one hosted today, Manulife remains focused on expanding their diversity of talent and building a stronger, more inclusive culture that will help foster meaningful connections for all, and enable greater innovation, growth, and makes their company a compelling place for talented people.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

