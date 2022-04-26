Five Enova Team Members Win National Built In Tech Awards

Enova rising stars among 100 women receiving Moxie Awards for their leadership and community impact

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In , an online platform for technology professionals, recently revealed the 100 winners of its 2022 Moxie Awards, a program which celebrates women in tech, and five of Enova 's team members topped the prestigious list. Since its inception, Built In's Moxie Awards have honored rising women in tech for their outsized contributions — through skills, leadership and accomplishments — to their places of work, communities and the industry overall. All five of Enova's team members were nominated by their peers and company leadership, and they represent Enova's ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion that has led to women comprising more than half of all roles at the company.

"Our winners not only contribute their immense talent to help Enova build and deliver responsible, innovative lending products — they demonstrate unparalleled leadership in driving the advancement of women and marginalized individuals in technology and the community at large," said Joe DeCosmo, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer at Enova. "We are proud to have an unprecedented five winners on this year's list and applaud Built In for recognizing their excellence and moxie."

The Moxie Awards showcase the best-of-the-best 100 women in tech across the United States as selected by a panel of 35 women representing a cross-section of the booming technology industry. Built In's open call for nominations saw more than 900 entries for 2022. Enova's winners are:

Nicole Frapolly is a Senior Data Services Manager of Data Infrastructure, Data Strategy and Data Warehousing and has been with Enova for eight years. Deeply committed to advancing women in tech, Nicole volunteers in a full capacity with ChickTech , a nonprofit whose mission is to support people of marginalized genders in tech. Over the past five years, she has also helped plan women-centric tech conferences for thousands of attendees, designed and taught free monthly STEM courses for young women and organized career-focused meetups for women in tech. is a Senior Data Services Manager of Data Infrastructure, Data Strategy and Data Warehousing and has been with Enova for eight years. Deeply committed to advancing women in tech, Nicole volunteers in a full capacity with, a nonprofit whose mission is to support people of marginalized genders in tech. Over the past five years, she has also helped plan women-centric tech conferences for thousands of attendees, designed and taught free monthly STEM courses for young women and organized career-focused meetups for women in tech.

Madhuri Gupta is a Manager of Customer Insights & Analytics. She joined Enova as an Analyst and earned five promotions in four years. She has been a hands-on driver of several tech programs in Chicago and nationwide. Madhuri is a current board member and past President, VP and Secretary of the INFORMS Chicago Chapter. Madhuri has organized multiple annual conferences, career fairs, webinars and workshops and has spoken at conferences aimed at celebrating and empowering women in tech and data science. She is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) advocate and launched the South Asians @ Enova affinity group at Enova while also being active in the Women @ Enova group. is a Manager of Customer Insights & Analytics. She joined Enova as an Analyst and earned five promotions in four years. She has been a hands-on driver of several tech programs inand nationwide. Madhuri is a current board member and past President, VP and Secretary of the Chicago Chapter. Madhuri has organized multiple annual conferences, career fairs, webinars and workshops and has spoken at conferences aimed at celebrating and empowering women in tech and data science. She is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) advocate and launched the South Asians @ Enova affinity group at Enova while also being active in the Women @ Enova group.

Cynthia Hayward is a Senior Technology Manager. Cynthia has been instrumental in growing DEI and the PRIDE @ Enova affinity group during her five years with Enova. Responsible for data security, she developed a business continuity plan and procedures for the entire company. Cynthia has consistently demonstrated moxie throughout her career, including teaching English in China , busting credit card fraud rings, leading forensic IT investigations, organizing a troop of Boy Scouts and serving as prior co-chair of DEI efforts at Enova. She currently serves on the Advisory Board of Havoc Shield, a start-up focused on reducing cybersecurity risk, and volunteers as an Executive Director of a church.

Jasmine Kent is Enova's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lead. Jasmine joined Enova as an Account Manager without a technical background and quickly earned four promotions within five years at the company. In her most recent promotion, Jasmine actively worked to create, define and step into a new role leading DEI at Enova. Jasmine leads Enova's DEI strategy, programming and the DEI Council and oversees Enova's work to drive representation and belonging.

Courtney Stepien is a Lead Data Scientist in Analytics. Courtney leads the company's business forecasting and fair valuation modeling teams and has been with the company for three years. In an equally important manner, Courtney has led the team's focus on DEI, extending her department's analytics expertise into the Chicago community to support homeowners seeking foreclosure relief from COVID hardship.

"We're proud to offer a program that empowers the industry to join Built In's commitment to celebrating women on the rise," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2022 winners represent the industry's future leaders, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to thrive as they advance in their careers. We know they'll make the industry stronger for their presence."

Enova is committed to being an awesome place to work for its talented team members and driving diversity, equity and inclusion through DEI practices, events and affinity groups. In addition, Enova founded and continues to organize the annual Chicago Women in Tech ( ChiWiTCon ) conference. Built In has recognized Enova's commitment to its people with several workplace awards in 2022. These include Built In's 100 Best Large Companies to Work For , Best Places to Work in Chicago , Best Places to Work in Colorado , and Best Places to Work in New York City .

