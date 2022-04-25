U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AWARDS SOSi CONTRACT FOR OPERATIONS AND FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi, a leader in delivering transformational management and IT solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, today announced it has been re-awarded a potential five-year, $17.9 million contract by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to continue maintaining and managing secure facilities at MacDill Air Force Base and Al-Udeid Airbase in Tampa, Florida, and Doha, Qatar. SOSi will provide operations, maintenance, engineering, project design and management services under the contract.

"We are proud of the success our team has demonstrated over the past five years delivering critical support to CENTCOM both in the United States and the Middle East," said SOSi Senior Vice President, Frank Helmick. "We look forward to continuing our support for CENTCOM on this no fail mission while expanding our infrastructure capabilities in the region."

