Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology hosts Teamsters Sponsored Open House

Teamsters Members and Their Qualifying Family Learn about Exclusive Benefits available for Aviation Training at Spartan College.

TULSA, Okla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

WHAT: The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is sponsoring Open Houses at all four Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology campuses as well as a virtual event. The Open Houses are informative events where Teamsters' members and their qualifying family can learn how to use exclusive Teamsters benefits to train for a pilot or aviation maintenance career. Spartan College hosts on campus and virtual events in Tulsa, Denver, Los Angeles, and Inland Empire Areas. The events include a walking tour of the classrooms and labs, Training 101 Presentations, industry outlook discussions, faculty introductions, and admissions representatives onsite to answer any questions. Teamsters and their families will learn about the exclusive benefits and scholarships for those who qualify. The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.



WHO: Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology

4 on campus locations and 1 virtual event



WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 2022



WHERE: Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology





Tulsa Main – On Campus - 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CST

8820 East Pine Street

Tulsa, OK 74115

https://www.spartan.edu/events/tsoht-043022/





Tulsa Flight Facility - 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CST

Online event

https://www.spartan.edu/events/tsohv-043022/





Denver Area - On Campus - 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MST

10851 West 120th Avenue

Broomfield, CO 80021

https://www.spartan.edu/events/tsohd-043022/





Los Angeles Area - On Campus - 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PST

8911 Aviation Boulevard

Inglewood, CA 90301

https://www.spartan.edu/events/tsohla-043022/





Inland Empire Area – On Campus - 10:00 am – 1:00 pm PST

4130 Mennes Avenue

Hangar 8

Riverside, CA 92509

https://www.spartan.edu/events/tsohie-043022/

About Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology

Established in 1928, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has trained over 100,000 pilots and technicians. We have campuses located in the following areas: Tulsa, OK; Los Angeles, CA; Inland Empire, CA; and Denver, CO. Spartan students have come from across the United States and over 40 countries. Spartan offers programs in the areas of Aviation Flight, Aviation Maintenance Technology (Airframe & Powerplant), Aviation Electronics Technology, Nondestructive Testing Technology, and Quality Control Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology Management. (Programs vary by location). The Tulsa Campus is licensed by the O.B.P.V.S. Tulsa and Broomfield locations are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Both California locations are accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Riverside is a branch of the Inglewood Campus. Spartan Education Group, LLC, is the parent company of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

About The International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Theresa Moriarty

(c) 239-451-0312

(e) Theresa.Moriarty@Spartan.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters