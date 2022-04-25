The Potty School® Unveils First-Ever Online Potty Training Membership: Diapers-to-Flush

Plans provide 24/7 access to a 5-step success method. Includes weekly access to Q&A session, and mini courses, all searchable by keywords, beginning April, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potty training season is almost here, and we are happy to provide eager parents around the globe with easy-access to an effective plan, resources and support to increase their family's potty training success. The most commonly asked questions of "When should I start potty training?" and "How do I potty train my child?" are answered with the click of a few buttons. Personalized responses to questions are provided by employed, trained and background checked potty training experts. Gone are the days of wondering "Is this working?" Here are the days of using a method that meets your family at your level and leads you through a 5-stage potty training process for success.

Know a child in diapers? Now is the time to gift (yourself or another caregiver!) the support loved ones will appreciate their whole journey through, from Diapers-to-Flush, conveniently the name of the new membership offering by The Potty School ®. This membership is geared for caregivers of children ages 18 months - 5 years, who are both typical and special needs children.

We help parents who are at a loss of where to start, feeling overwhelmed and/or are discouraged to gain the confidence, know-how and support needed in order to get their children out of diapers.

This new offering is in addition to The Potty School's previous offerings serving parents with children ages 0-17 months (Elimination Communication), 18 months - 5 years (Potty Training for neurotypical children) and 0-9 years (Special Needs), via Consultation Calls, Home Consults and Online Courses.

Diapers-to-Flush online membership is $49/month, with discounts on multi-month purchases. For 50% off your first month use code: D2F50OFF at checkout (Eligible for first-time orders only with a minimum retail purchase price of $49.00).

Diapers-to-Flush online membership is $149/3-months, with discounts on multi-month purchases. $249/6-months (+ a Potty Box!) and $949/Lifetime-access (+a Potty Box!). For 10% off your order, use code D2F10 at checkout (Eligible for first-time orders only. Expires 5/31/22, 11:59 pm PDT).

About The Potty School LLC

The Potty School® is a leader in teaching, consulting and encouraging parents to successfully potty their children via phone, virtually and in-person. Families and caregivers can choose from consultations, courses or a membership. From diaper to flush, we'll have a way to support you. For more information about the Diaper to Flush membership, visit www.thepottyschool.com/diapers-to-flush . For more information about the company The Potty School®, visit www.thepottyschool.com , or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThePottySchool or Instagram: @ThePottySchool

