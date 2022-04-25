Millig Design Build President is Speaker at 2022 ISPE Biotechnology Conference on Sustainability in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

SEATTLE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millig Design Build, an expert in complex decarbonization retrofits, has announced that Scott McVey, the company's President and Principal-in-Charge, will be a speaker and panelist at this year's International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering Biotechnology Conference, June 28-30, in Boston.

Scott McVey , president of Millig Design Build, an expert in decarbonization, to speak at ISPE Biotechnology Conference.

The ISPE Biotechnology Conference brings together leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists, and international regulators. Scott McVey will deliver his in-person presentation, entitled 'Accelerating the Journey to Decarbonization' at 3:30 pm EST on June 29th.

"It's an honor to be invited to deliver this presentation at the ISPE Biotechnology Conference," said McVey. "The biopharmaceutical sector has bold, ambitious carbon reduction targets. This event is the perfect opportunity to share specific steps the industry can take now to achieve its Net Zero goals."

McVey's presentation will focus on the challenges the biopharmaceutical sector faces in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions; the technologies available today that can safely replace the fossil fuels the industry uses for electricity and manufacturing processes; and the steps the sector needs to take now to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Unlike the majority of the manufacturing sector, where most energy consumption comes from process heat, 65 percent of energy consumption in the biopharmaceutical sector arises from stringent environmental conditioning requirements like indoor temperature, relative humidity, air change rate, room pressurization, filtration, and ventilation. Millig Design Build has developed a sequence strategy the biopharmaceutical sector can deploy to meet stringent environmental conditioning requirements and ensure safety and quality, while reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions associated with electricity and fuel use.

"As a design-build firm, Millig is uniquely positioned to decarbonize critical environments like those found in biopharmaceutical facilities," said McVey. "We deliver value far beyond a decarbonization plan. We provide an actionable roadmap for long-term decarbonization, and we're able to immediately design and install the solutions we identify during our initial analysis phase."

About Millig Design Build

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. Our mission is to create environments that promote sustainability, wellbeing, and opportunity for communities while efficiently delivering best-value solutions for owners. We have offices in Kansas; Colorado; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.milligdb.com.

Media Contact Information:

Amy McVey

Millig Design Build

Phone: 785-865-6054

E-mail: amcvey@milligdb.com

View original content:

SOURCE Millig Design Build