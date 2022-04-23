CNOOC Limited Announces 2 Projects Commenced Production

HONG KONG, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, SSE:600938) announced today that Luda 5-2 oilfield north phase I project and Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block development project have commenced production.

Luda 5-2 oilfield north phase I project is located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, with average water depth of about 32 meters. In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Suizhong 36-1 oilfield, the project has built 1 thermal recovery wellhead platform and 1 production adjective platform. A total of 28 development wells are planned, including 26 production wells and 2 water source wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 8,200 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block development project is located in the south of Bohai Sea, with average water depth of about 17 meters. In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Bozhong 34-9 oilfield, the production facility is a wellhead platform. A total of 12 development wells are planned, including 7 production wells and 5 water injection wells. The oilfield is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 4,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Luda 5-2 oilfield north and Kenli 6-1 oilfield 4-1 block and acts as the operator.

