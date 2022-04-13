STOPit Solutions Partners with Central Region Educational Cooperative to deliver School Safety Solutions to New Mexico Schools

STOPit and CREC to Provide 24/7 Safety, Mental Health and Crisis Support for New Mexico Rural School Communities

Holmdel, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions , a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create safer and healthier places to learn, work, and live today announced that it has partnered with Central Region Educational Cooperative to deliver comprehensive safety and wellness solutions to rural New Mexico schools. More than 60,000 students will implement STOPit's Anonymous Reporting Solution (ARS), Enhanced Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Safety & Wellness Training Curriculum for students and staff.

STOPit Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/STOPit Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"Student mental health cases and concerns are at an all-time high and mental health resources are in great demand. Students and staff are the eyes and ears of the district. If you can provide them a safe, confidential space to share what they are seeing, hearing, and feeling, they will feel empowered to help," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "STOPit has a suite of technology services and curriculum, and a world class crisis center that helps take the burden off of school administrators while providing much-needed resources for students and staff. When states like New Mexico invest in our solutions, it gives students and school staff the ability to quickly gather, disseminate, and respond to information about an evolving and potentially harmful event that can provide at-risk students the help they need."

"Here at CREC, we understand the unique challenges rural schools face. Our job is to close the gap between what our member districts need for their students and families and what they lack access to due to logistical or scarcity factors. We accomplish this by connecting our members with a variety of educational tools and resources such as STOPit Solutions," said Maria Jaramillo, Executive Director for Central Region Educational Cooperative. "STOPit Solutions will be able to provide the students in our districts with additional resources to help address their mental health and safety issues."

STOPit's ARS includes technology and training for the entire school community to prevent, detect, and contain risk. At-risk students are identified so they can get the help they need, and when a student is on a pathway to violence, intervention can save lives. Combined with STOPit's SEL, Safety and Wellness Curriculum, schools can:

Prevent : Foster students' personal growth, resilience, and protection of themselves and others. Train students in social and emotional learning, instill a safety mindset, and provide trauma-informed care knowledge.

Detect: Train internal and external members of the school community to review and assess the level of risk an individual may be to themselves or others—then develop a plan to protect the individual and possible targets.

Contain: Save lives by leveraging an alert system that instantly informs and requests help from staff and/or 911 for any emergency or non-emergency issue. Enable faster responses, more effective actions, and better outcomes when time is of the essence.

Train: Work with students in SEL, safety, and trauma-informed care to foster personal growth, resilience, and protection of self and others.

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

To learn more about the STOPit Anonymous Reporting System and SEL Curriculum, please:

Call: 855-999-0932

sales@stopitsolutions.com Email:

Download our free guide to learn how schools are using comprehensive safety solutions to create safe learning and working environments. to learn how schools are using comprehensive safety solutions to create safe learning and working environments.

About Central Region Educational Cooperative

Central Region Educational Cooperative (CREC) is one of ten regional educational cooperatives established in 1984 by the New Mexico Department of Education. CREC is located in Albuquerque but provides support services to seven rural school districts and four state-supported programs as well as the families served by them. It accomplishes this purpose by offering a variety of resources and services, including early childhood programs and coaching, related service provision, Universal Design for Learning applications and coaching, SEL supports, technology assistance, administration supports, grant administration, and more.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens throughout the United States and abroad. STOPit provides over 7,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, STOPit has been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer and healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STOPit Solutions