Opera Limited to announce first quarter 2022 financial results on April 28, 2022

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th, 2022. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 800-895-3361

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1744

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ122

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

