Naborforce Appoints Michael Bor, Co-founder of CarLotz, to Its Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a fast-growing company that has reimagined care and companionship to address the increasing challenges for family members caring for aging adults, today announced that it has appointed Michael Bor to its board of directors. Bor, a celebrated entrepreneur and C-level executive, grew his first startup, CarLotz, from an idea in 2010 to a public company trading on the NASDAQ in 2021. He joins the board of Naborforce during a period of rapid growth as it continues a multi-state expansion of its on-demand support services designed to address a critical shortfall in caregivers throughout the United States.

Michael Bor, a celebrated entrepreneur and C-level executive, will join the board of directors for Naborforce during a period of rapid growth as the company continues a multi-state expansion of its on-demand support services designed to address a critical shortfall in caregivers throughout the United States. (PRNewswire)

"Naborforce is honored to welcome Michael Bor to our board of directors as we grow and impact the lives of older adults and their families by redefining the way care is delivered to aging loved ones in the community," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "There are few who could understand offering a transformative new model to an industry in need of change more than Michael, a business and community leader who has built his career by disrupting traditional markets with creative customer-centric solutions."

At CarLotz, Bor introduced an entirely new concept to the automotive sector by creating a used car consignment marketplace that put value and control back into the hands of buyers and sellers. Beginning in 2010, he wrote the business plan for CarLotz; recruited his co-founders; raised approximately $350 million over several rounds of private, institutional, and public equity and debt; scaled the business locally, regionally, and nationally; and ultimately took the company public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition corporation in 2021. As CEO of CarLotz until earlier this year, Bor provided the strategy and vision, in addition to managing growth, key commercial account relationships, and relationships with investors and analysts.

Prior to CarLotz, Bor worked as a mergers and acquisitions investment banker at Harris Williams and Co. In addition, Michael held positions at Lehman Brothers and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received a Bachelor of Science in finance from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School. Today, Bor channels these experiences into his work at FogLight Capital where, in addition to developing new business ideas, he assists other founders, executives, and investors in taking their ideas and startups to the next level. He also sits on the board of the Sheltering Arms Institute and on the finance committee of the World Pediatric Project.

"As a founder and visionary, Michael's ability to grow companies with a unique new model is unmatched. But most important is his dedication to creating the best experience for consumers and the community," said Wilson. "We share this approach at Naborforce by continuously looking for ways to leverage new technologies and new approaches to care across the nation."

"I've watched Paige launch and grow Naborforce from the sidelines for several years and have always admired her creativity, passion, and determination to achieve the company's mission through a customer-first approach. I'm thrilled to now join the board and work with this driven team of professionals to achieve great things for all the stakeholders involved," said Bor.

About Naborforce

Naborforce provides support and companionship for older adults and their families in Richmond, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Bethesda, MD; Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; and Atlanta, GA. Services include companionship, preparing meals, light housework, help with technology, hobbies and games, grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, trips to the salon, social events, and more. Older adults and/or family members can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting www.naborforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naborforce