Munch's Supply, a Marcone company, Acquires New England-based SASCO/CASCO

Leading HVAC Distributor Expands into Heil Equipment

NEW LENOX, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munch's Supply (the "Company"), a leading Midwest-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") distributor has acquired System Aire Supply Company and Control Aire Supply Company (SASCO/CASCO) including its branches in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. This will expand the Company's geographic footprint to 70 locations serving 17 states and one Canadian province.

"We are pleased to welcome the SASCO/CASCO organization into the Munch family of brands and are excited to represent the Heil equipment line in western Massachusetts and Connecticut," said Bob Munch.

"Our team has proudly served our markets for more than 40 years and we look forward to the additional opportunities that this partnership offers both our customers and employees," said Gary Corliss, owner.

"Superior customer service will remain our number one priority. We are pleased to welcome both the customers and employees at SASCO/CASCO to the Munch family of brands," added Munch.

"We are so happy to find a trusted partner like Munch's to help us carry forward the SASCO/CASCO legacy," added Ed Maluszewski, owner.

The acquisition demonstrates Munch's ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

Munch's Supply has been operating in the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top 10 HVAC distributor in the United States. Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America acquired Munch's Supply, LLC in 2021, and strives to become the hub for parts and services to the home.

About Munch's Supply

Munch's Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today the company has more than 1,000 employees focused exclusively on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products. For more than 65 years, Munch's Supply has operated with a commitment to service as a leading distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. Through Munch's Holdings, LLC, it operates Munch's Supply, Tommark, O'Connor Company, Comfort Air Distributing, C&L Supply HVAC and Plumbing, API of NH and Delta T, Marks Supply and TML Supply which continue to serve as the premier sources for HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies to contractors throughout North America. Visit www.munchsupply.com.

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports globally and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 113 facilities, has approximately 2,000 employees, and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

