The Makers of LA VICTORIA® Brand Introduce First-Ever Enchilada Sauces in Closable Pouches

Same Delicious Red and Green Enchilada Sauces Now Also Available in New Resealable and Pourable Pouches

ORANGE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand, one of the leading innovators of flavorful salsa and sauces in the Western U.S. for over 100 years, have reimagined their classic enchilada sauce packaging to give consumers the convenience of an easy-to-open pouch with a twistable cap, making it easier than ever to store the extra and reuse, without the mess. The new Enchilada Sauces in Closable Pouches inspire recipe creation beyond traditional Mexican recipes and can be used for far more than just enchiladas, including tacos, burgers, casseroles, potatoes, soups and more. Available in red and green enchilada sauce varieties, the new closable pouches provide consumers freedom from the hassle of cleanup with traditional canned enchilada sauce and the pesky can opener.

LA VICTORIA® New Enchilada Pouches (PRNewswire)

"We saw the need to innovate a resealable enchilada pouch to bring convenience to our consumers and inspire meal creations," said Diana DeLoza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand. "Whether you need a little or a lot or you're looking to elevate your next entree, LA VICTORIA® helps you top off your favorite dish—from breakfast tacos, baked potatoes and so much more."

LA VICTORIA® enchilada sauce (MSRP: $2.99) is made with ripened chiles picked at the peak of perfection and contains no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or MSG, plus it's vegan, gluten free and certified kosher. Each red and green variety is the same beloved formula found in the can but now packaged in a convenient 12-ounce resealable pouch that can be stored in the refrigerator after opening.

LA VICTORIA® enchilada sauces are now available at select Albertsons locations and other leading retailers in the western U.S.

For recipes, nutritional information and where to buy LA VICTORIA® products, please visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @lavictoriabrand.

ABOUT THE LA VICTORIA® BRAND

Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles, peppers and versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces and organic, non-GMO salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

