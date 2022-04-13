LOWE'S LAUNCHES DEBT-FREE EDUCATION PROGRAM FOR MORE THAN 300,000 ASSOCIATES

Comprehensive program provides associates access to free tuition to build careers in technology, supply chain, data analytics and more

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced a new education program to make it easier for associates to grow their careers. The new benefit gives full-time and part-time associates access to 100 percent debt-free programs, unlocking opportunities for over 300,000 eligible associates to pursue their educational and career aspirations.

In partnership with Guild, Lowe's is offering over 50 academic programs across 23 universities and learning providers in Guild's Learning Marketplace, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The free programs are designed to help associates excel in their jobs today and build toward the careers of tomorrow within Lowe's, including pathways into supply chain, logistics, data analytics, cybersecurity, technology and more.

Research conducted by Guild found that its students enrolled through employer programs similar to Lowe's are twice as likely as the average employee to receive a promotion or new role.

"At Lowe's, we believe greater access to education leads to more opportunities, and our success is intertwined with our associates' success and their ability to continuously learn," said Janice Dupré, Lowe's executive vice president of human resources. "We actively listen to our associates to identify how we can help them in the many facets of their lives. This debt-free education offering is one of the many ways we're working to help our associates reach their career potential while knocking down traditional barriers that often make it difficult for them to obtain a degree."

Lowe's new education program offers debt-free tuition assistance to associates seeking to earn undergraduate certificates or degrees, or enroll in English language learning, high school completion or college prep programs. The education benefit is designed for busy working adults. Programs include flexible classes that fit different schedules, fully covered textbooks and course fees, and one-on-one support from Guild coaches. Lowe's will continue to provide direct payments of up to $2,500 annually in tuition assistance for more than 165 additional academic programs serving associates to reduce the burden of up-front, costly tuition payments.

Lowe's is committed to creating pathways for more people to access higher education while strengthening its pipeline of associates from all backgrounds and experiences. Academic partners in the Guild program include the University of Arizona – a Hispanic-Serving Institution – and HBCUs such as Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University and Paul Quinn College.

For 20 years, Lowe's has partnered with top scholarship organizations to contribute to student success. Recently, Lowe's announced a $9 million investment in select schools and scholarship programs to provide traditionally underserved students with greater access to higher education and pathways to future Lowe's employment.

"With the persistent war for talent, it's more critical than ever to invest in employees," said Rachel Carlson, Guild's CEO and co-founder. "By offering debt-free education and upskilling, Lowe's is expanding their long-term strategic commitment to providing career pathways, skills and support that every worker needs to open doors to their dreams."

Additionally, Lowe's offers a long-standing tuition reimbursement program, which reimburses associates up to $2,500 annually in education expenses. Lowe's also continues to offer Track to the Trades, a company-funded pre-apprentice certificate program to help up to 4,000 part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades each year. Lowe's covers 100 percent of tuition for Track to the Trade diplomas in HVAC, solar, commercial HVAC, appliance repair, multi-family facilities management, electrical and plumbing. This program supports Lowe's commitment to building a future generation of skilled trades professionals through the Generation T movement.

Kelly Pennington, a scheduling and staffing administrator at Lowe's store in Madison, Tennessee, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in behavioral science through online courses with Wilmington University. Her learning experience has inspired her to encourage others to enroll in Lowe's education programs.

"When I hit my 20 years with Lowe's, I thought, 'I think it's time to venture and go another direction.' But as I'm continuing to learn through the schooling, I could actually take this and apply it more with Lowe's," Pennington said. "Being involved in the position that I'm in now, I actually get to promote the schooling to other associates. A lot of times when I mention I'm going back to school and Lowe's pays for it, they're like, 'Really?' You kind of see them light up."

To learn more about Lowe's debt-free program, visit lowes.guildeducation.com.

