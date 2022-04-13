InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Filter for Windows (OCM-1364)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to filter dust and particles before they can enter an opened window," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the WINDOW FILTER SCREEN. My design would be easy to install and it would protect against airborne irritants."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent dust and pollen from entering an open window. In doing so, it prevents individuals from breathing in irritants. It also could improve air quality and it could increase comfort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

