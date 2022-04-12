TuSimple Announces First Quarter Results Conference Call and Investor Day 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Additionally, TuSimple will host its 2022 Investor Day in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. At this event, analysts and investors will have the opportunity to hear from TuSimple's management team about the company's progress to-date as well as an update on near-term milestones and our path to commercialization. Live attendance will include a firsthand demonstration of TuSimple's autonomous driving system.

TuSimple Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern

Conference Topics: TuSimple Q1 2022 Earnings Call

Conference ID: 9028484

US/Canada (Toll-Free) Number: +1 (833) 519-1403

International (Paid) Number: (270) 215-9738

To Listen via Internet: ir.tusimple.com

TuSimple 2022 Investor Day:

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Register: Access the live webcast at https://bit.ly/3xko7AD

To Attend in Person: Contact IR@tusimple.ai

A replay of the TuSimple Q1 Earnings Conference Call will be available on TuSimple's Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com . A telephone replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until May 10, 2022. To access the replay, please dial +1 (855) 859-2056 for North American callers or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers and enter the conference ID 9028484.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, Driver Out semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). For more information regarding TuSimple and its technology, please visit www.tusimple.com .

