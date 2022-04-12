Seven Years After Creating Category, Anker Redefines Portable Power

Launches New Anker 757 PowerHouse, The World's Longest-lasting Portable Power Station

Anker 757 PowerHouse is the world's longest lasting portable power station - and a safer alternative to gas-powered generators when the power goes out. (PRNewswire)

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand1, today launched the Anker 757 PowerHouse, the world's most advanced and longest-lasting portable battery generator.

World's Longest-Lasting Battery

Over 3,000 full charging cycles without noticeable reduction in capacity - 6 times the industry average

50,000-hour rating on all electronic components - 5 times the industry average • 5-year warranty - 3 years longer than the industry average

"When we introduced the first portable power station to the market seven years ago, we never knew how popular this category would become," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "The Anker 757 PowerHouse represents a new class of portable battery generators far beyond basic wattage metrics. From its high-power output and multiple connections to Anker's proprietary fast charging technology and long-lasting battery materials, this is a product that's been designed from the ground up to deliver consistent power for years and years."

Longer Battery Life Span

The Anker 757 PowerHouse is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery like those used in modern long-range electric vehicles. LiFePO4 batteries have longer life spans and offer improved discharge and charge efficiency compared to Lithium Ion.

The battery in the Anker 757 PowerHouse is rated to last at 100 percent capacity for up to 3,000 full charging cycles, 6 times the industry average.

Durability to Go the Distance

The Anker 757 PowerHouse was built using an automotive-grade aluminum alloy that is corrosion and temperature resistant, providing unmatched durability.

Anker's new portable power station was also developed using industrial design standards, meaning every electronic component is rated at 50,000 hours of life expectancy. This is 5 times the industry average.

Best-in-class Warranty

The Anker 757 PowerHouse offers an unprecedented 5-year full device warranty, 3 years longer than the industry average.

Fast and Flexible Recharge Options

Unlike other Power Stations in the market that require multiple hours to recharge, the Anker 757 PowerHouse can be charged from zero capacity to over 80 percent in just 1 hour. The rapid recharge is possible through HyperFlash technology, a bi-directional inverter that draws power from the standard AC plug at faster speeds.

The 757 also integrates Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) for faster and more efficient solar recharging. According to Anker lab test data, the 757 can recharge from 0% to 80% with maximum input power with as little as 3.6 hours of direct sunlight.

Endless Energy Using the Sun

The Anker 757 will be compatible with the soon-to-be-launched, Anker 625 Solar Panel. These Monocrystalline panels will provide up to 100W of power, but three solar panels can also be connected to deliver up to 300W of power, charging the Anker 757 PowerHouse up to 80 percent in just 3.6 hours.

Safer Alternative to Generators

Portable power stations, like the Anker 757 PowerHouse, are a much safer option than traditional generators as they don't require fuel to run and don't produce carbon monoxide. This means the Anker 757 PowerHouse can be used indoors to power critical items during a power outage or other natural disaster relief efforts.

Anker 757 Product Specifications:

6*AC Outlets (Total 1500W output power/1229Wh capacity)

1x USB C 100W Port

1x USB C 60W Port

4x USB A Ports (12W Each)

1x Car Port (120W Max)

AC Input: 1000W

Can be used as a UPS Power Supply

Max Solar Power Input: 300W

Dimensions/Weight: 46.3 x 23.9 x 28.8 cm / 18.2 x 9.4 x 11.3 in -- 19.9 kg / 43.8 lb

Anker 625 Solar Panel Specifications:

Integrated USB-C port delivers 15W of direct power

XT-60 Output: 100W (can be combined for up to 300Ws)

USB-A Output: 1x USB-A 12W

USB-C Output: 1x USB-C 15W

Dimensions: 525 x 470 x 85 mm (Folded); 1446 x 525 x 45 mm (Unfolded) • Weight: 5kg / 11lbs

Price & Availability

The Anker 757 will be available for pre-order today in the United States on Anker.com with a special earlybird discount. It will be available for general retail purchase beginning May 9 on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $1,399.

Additional press materials, including product images, can be found at https://bit.ly/Anker757

Anker's launch event for the new Anker 757 PowerHouse begins today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zesgfeYmF38

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

1 Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.

