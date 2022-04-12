Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 27. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2022









Commercial Airplanes Programs







737 86





747 1





767 5





777 3





787 —

Total 95











Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New) 7





AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 15





CH-47 Chinook (New) 4





CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3





F-15 Models 1





F/A-18 Models 4





KC-46 Tanker 4





P-8 Models 3





Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

