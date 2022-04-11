The innovative venue and golf course experience welcomes players to have fun at second location in Greater Los Angeles-area

Topgolf Opens First-of-its-Kind Experience in El Segundo with Venue and Newly Renovated Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course The innovative venue and golf course experience welcomes players to have fun at second location in Greater Los Angeles-area

DALLAS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a modern day, technology-enabled golf entertainment company, is set to open a first-of-its-kind experience in El Segundo, Calif. on Friday, April 15. The location features traditional and non-traditional ways to play golf through the company's signature three-level venue experience as well as an adjacent 10-hole, lighted, par-3 golf course.

Topgolf hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday, April 11, 2022 in El Segundo to celebrate the upcoming opening of the venue on Friday, April 15. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

Located along the prominent Pacific Coast Highway, Topgolf's 76th outdoor global venue welcomes all communities in and around El Segundo and Los Angeles County to enjoy both Topgolf's signature, technology-driven multi-level entertainment experience and traditional golf via the refreshed Lakes at El Segundo golf course.

"This is a very exciting opening for Topgolf as the game of golf continues to grow and diversify both on and off the course. We are thrilled to be part of this movement and for the opportunity to become a part of the El Segundo community," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. "From the variety of experiences to the next-level technology features, our El Segundo location will bring the power of play to so many as we continue to shape the future of golf."

The Topgolf venue in El Segundo is an open-air, three-level venue that features 102 outdoor hitting bays, a restaurant and sports bar offering chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology including a giant TV wall, brand-new ball dispenser units, large HD screens in the outfield, and the company's signature Toptracer technology. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling players at Topgolf to enjoy favorite games including Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

As part of the unmatched experience, Topgolf partnered with renowned golf course designer Mike Angus to refresh and reintroduce the beloved Lakes at El Segundo golf course to the community.

The course features a 10-hole, par-3 course where players can have laid back fun while playing a round of traditional golf. The course was uniquely designed to not only challenge the experienced golfer, but also create a fun experience for the novice golfer. Each hole is unique as players discover quirky names and hidden gems throughout the course. Similar to what players can experience in venue or see on TV during professional golf majors, the 10th hole of the course is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology that allows players to trace their shots like the pros. After assuming operations of The Lakes at El Segundo, Topgolf renovated the golf course complete with new turf and grass, refurbished lakes, night-lighting, a built-in music system, and a brand-new Golf Shop offering food, beverages and golf equipment.

Beyond playing at the venue and golf course, Topgolf El Segundo and The Lakes at El Segundo will collectively employ approximately 500 Associates, further strengthening the Greater Los Angeles area's economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf's career website.

As part of Topgolf's ongoing commitment to bring the power of play to the community, Topgolf hosted a unique ceremonial eightsome charity swing event that benefited the local Los Angeles Make-A-Wish® Chapter. Composed of local celebrities, well-known golfers, and public officials, Topgolf donated $20,000 to grant a child's wish in the greater Los Angeles area.

This latest Topgolf in El Segundo marks the fourth venue to serve the state of California alongside venues in Ontario, San Jose and Roseville (Sacramento).

For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the Topgolf El Segundo and The Lakes at El Segundo golf course pages.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company committed to bringing players joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life can play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media and Gaming, and Toptracer technology. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience.. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 30 million guests annually at nearly 80 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Email: press@topgolf.com

World-renowned actor and comedian George Lopez enjoys the Topgolf festivities to celebrate the upcoming opening of Topgolf and The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

Golf trick shot and lifestyle influencer Tisha Alyn juggles a golf ball ahead of her ceremonial swing at The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

Golf personality Hally Leadbetter and City of El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles celebrate a successful tee shot on the green at The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs takes ceremonial tee shot at The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish® Foundation’s Los Angeles chapter on Monday, April 11, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

From left, Mayor of El Segundo Drew Boyles, Luciano Malbon, golf trendsetter Stephen Malbon, actor and comedian George Lopez, Make-A-Wish representative Joanna Rodriguez, Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs, lifestyle and golf influencer Tisha Alyn, and golf personality Hally Leadbetter participates in a ceremonial first tee event on Monday, April 11, 2022, celebrating the upcoming opening of Topgolf’s newest venue and refurbished golf course at The Lakes at El Segundo. Proceeds from the ceremonial swings benefited the local Los Angeles Make-A-Wish® Chapter. Topgolf donated $20,000 to grant a child’s wish in the greater Los Angeles area. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Topgolf) (PRNewswire)

Topgolf Entertainment Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Entertainment Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group