Thoma Bravo Makes Additional Investment in Imprivata to Fund SecureLink Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that it has made an additional strategic investment in its portfolio company Imprivata , a digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, to fund Imprivata's acquisition of SecureLink , the leader in critical access management with elite patient privacy monitoring. Upon closing, Cove Hill Partners, SecureLink's existing majority investor, will retain a minority stake in the combined company.

Thoma Bravo acquired Imprivata in September 2016 in a transaction valued at approximately $544 million and has provided the operational, strategic and sector expertise to help further Imprivata's continued growth and leadership position as an innovator in digital privacy. Together with SecureLink's capabilities, Imprivata is uniquely able to provide a single source to enable and protect digital identities, spanning enterprise to third parties.

"Our long-term partnership with Imprivata reflects our passionate belief in the business-enabling power of security in the digital future," said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "With the addition of SecureLink's capabilities, Imprivata is creating a new class of cybersecurity providers that unlocks digital freedom across platforms and applications by seamlessly securing identity interactions at every access point."

"Adding SecureLink's capabilities empowers Imprivata to address a critical need gap in digital identity verification across healthcare networks, which contain the most private of all personal information," said Andrew Almeida, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Since our initial investment in Imprivata in 2016, the company has successfully delivered on both its organic and inorganic initiatives, and we look forward to continuing to support its strong growth trajectory for years to come."

