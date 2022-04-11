MEDIA ADVISORY: Chrysler Teases New Vision of Chrysler Airflow Concept Set to Debut at 2022 New York International Auto Show

MEDIA ADVISORY: Chrysler Teases New Vision of Chrysler Airflow Concept Set to Debut at 2022 New York International Auto Show

Chrysler will unveil a new look for the brand's all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show

Event to be streamed live on Chrysler.com

Chrysler Airflow Concept, originally revealed in January at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will make its global auto show debut in New York

Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, which will launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and offer an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2028

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrysler is offering a sneak peek at a potential design path on the brand's journey to an all-electric future with the reveal of a new look for the Chrysler Airflow Concept, set to debut during a press conference at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

WHAT: Chrysler brand press conference

WHERE: New York International Auto Show, Javits Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:45 a.m. EDT

WHO: Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer, Stellantis

WATCH: Reveal/press conference can be viewed live online at Chrysler.com

