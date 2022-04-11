ELKEM TO PRESENT EXPANDED IMPLANT GRADE SILICONE LINE AT MD&M WEST 2022

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones will feature its expanded range of medical implant grade Silbione® Biomedical silicone products including high purity gels, dispersions, liquid silicone rubber (LSR), high consistency rubber (HCR) and adhesives at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West expo in Anaheim, Calif., April 12 to 14.

"Elkem continues to invest in silicone solutions for implantable medical device manufacturers, empowering them with the choice of a fully integrated implant grade silicone supplier, committed to transparent partnership and development for the long term," says Mike Goglia, market manager, Healthcare Americas.

"We are not only focused on providing proven solutions that have been used for decades, but also innovations that enable advancements in the standards of patient care," says Goglia. Elkem's tin-free, implant grade single component silicone adhesive, Silbione® Biomedical ADH1 M200, is the only tin-free product of its kind available on the market and offers faster cure than traditional adhesives, requiring no heat or humidity chamber for cure for easy processability and improved productivity. This tin-free adhesive is ideal for assembling medical devices that require high strength bonding to substrates such as silicone, polyester, metals, and polyurethane.

Silbione® Biomedical brand silicone products are produced in an ISO certified controlled environment under an enhanced quality management system in York, South Carolina, USA. All Silbione® Biomedical brand products are backed by worldwide regulatory support, including Master Access Files (MAF) on file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, most recently, Elkem successfully filed its first MAF for the Silbione® Biomedical HCRA M500 series with the Medical Device Evaluation Center of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Visit booth 2009 to learn more about the Silbione® difference and Elkem's full range of advanced silicone materials for medical, implantable and drug delivery applications. For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit www.elkem.com.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 4 200 employees dedicated to delivering your potential by providing you innovative silicone solutions with a personal touch. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is a global leader in fully integrated silicone manufacturing, operating 14 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 Research & Innovation centers around the globe. Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. Elkem Silicones is committed to create new, innovative and green solutions and business models that promote a sustainable future. www.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,000 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2021, Elkem obtained a Platinum score from EcoVadis, which rated the company among the world's top 1% on sustainability transparency, and the company achieved an operating income of NOK 33.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

Press Contact:

Karen O'Keefe

E-mail: Karen.okeefe@elkem.com Tel.: +1 609-685-5458

View original content:

SOURCE Elkem Silicones