HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF MARKETING MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC. IN MARYLAND

CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Marketing Management Associates, Inc. (Marketing Management Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Landover, Maryland, Marketing Management Associates is a full-service insurance agency providing clients with commercial and personal insurance. The Marketing Management Associates team will join Hub Mid-Atlantic.

The move will provide Marketing Management Associates with access to Hub's distinctive resources, services, and industry-leading specialists, including claims and risk management, sales development tools, and digital marketing to continue growing their business and expanding their offerings to clients.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

