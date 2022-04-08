The Counter Serves Up the Ultimate PB&J Experience the Entire Month of April

Deals
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter brings a savory twist on the childhood classic – PB&J. Guests can enjoy a perfect blend of creamy, salty, and sweet with the new limited time PB&J Burger. This PB&J experience would be incomplete without the Ultimate PB&J shake garnished with two mini PB&J sandwiches. Both offerings are available now through April 30th.

Grab ahold of the Ultimate PB&J Experience until April 30th.

Guests can now enjoy these PB&J favorites:

  • PB&J Burger - All-natural angus beef, American cheese, mixed greens, secret peanut butter sauce, jelly ketchup, and fried onion strings served on a multigrain bun. Served with a side of secret peanut butter sauce and jelly ketchup.
  • The Ultimate PB&J Shake - Peanut butter shake made with vanilla bean ice cream. Garnished with two scoops vanilla bean ice cream, grape jelly drizzle, whipped cream, and 2 mini PB&J sandwiches.

"We are excited to introduce the new PB&J Burger and the Ultimate PB&J Shake for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "Our guests will get to experience a childhood favorite in a completely new way. Our secret peanut butter sauce and jelly ketchup are the perfect duo to enhance the juiciness of our all-natural angus beef."

About The Counter
Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.