SysAid is recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT service management solutions, is excited to share that they were named a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools .

Gartner defines IT Service Management Tools as tools helping infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations manage the consumption of IT services, the infrastructure that supports the IT services, and the IT organization's responsibility in delivering business value with these services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions to support the tasks and workflows for processes including incident, request, problem, change, service level, knowledge and configuration management.

SysAid was previously recognized in 2021 by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools.

"Being named a 2022 Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, By Peer Contributors, 29 March 2022.

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows that eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowerment of users to resolve common IT issues. SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads and a smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

