Bally's Completes Previously Announced Sale Leaseback Transaction With GLPI

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses, today announced its completion of a previously announced real estate transaction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. ("GLPI").

Bally's Corporation (PRNewswire)

Bally's and GLPI completed a sale-leaseback transaction relating to the Bally's Quad Cities in Rock Island, IL and Bally's Black Hawk in Black Hawk, CO casino properties for a cash purchase price of $150 million payable by GLPI. These properties will be added to Bally's Master Lease with GLPI and will have initial annual fixed rent of $12 million, subject to increases over time.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 16 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / Shea Maney

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102 / 917-842-1573

BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bally's Corporation