SLING TV Debuts Shahid VIP Creating the Most Comprehensive Ramadan Entertainment Package in the U.S.

SLING offers the entire Shahid VIP library in-app, comprising 30k+ hours of premium Arabic on-demand content (including exclusive programming).

New interface creates a rich and seamless user experience for customers looking to watch live channels and Shahid VIP on-demand content all in one place.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV, the leading provider of live streaming international television content, has announced that Shahid VIP's entire entertainment library is now available through the SLING app. The offering compliments SLING's existing Arabic channel lineup and value-added bundle with Anghami Plus to create the most comprehensive Ramadan entertainment package in the U.S.

Sling Television (PRNewsfoto/Sling TV L.L.C.) (PRNewswire)

SLING's partnership with Shahid began in 2017 when subscribers were given access to Shahid's direct-to-consumer app - outside of the SLING platform - as part of its programming package. With the new application interface, SLING now provides Arabic customers a seamless viewing experience within its own app, where they can enjoy popular Arabic titles such as "Arous Beirut," "Al Hayba" and "Al Leaba" alongside live premium Arabic channels, BeIn Sports, and other SLING content.

"SLING has long been the leader in providing Arabic TV to US-based audiences," said Liz Riemersma, Vice President of SLING International. "Our integration with Shahid and partnership with Anghami make our offering truly comprehensive. We are ecstatic to be launching this offering in time for Ramadan, when our customers are looking for ways to connect to culture and entertainment from their home country."

With Ramadan starting on April 2, the launch of Shahid's offering on SLING couldn't come at a better time for Arabic subscribers. Shahid VIP is known for its strong offering of exclusive Ramadan specials from across the Arab region, which SLING subscribers can now enjoy all in one place.

SLING offers unlimited access to Shahid VIP with both the Al Ostoura package ($25/month) and Shahid VIP standalone package ($8.99). In addition to Shahid VIP on-demand, Al Ostoura includes 130+ premium live Arabic channels - many of which are exclusive to SLING - and is currently offering a free 3-day trial. All new SLING Arabic customers will also receive a free 3-month trial for Anghami Plus, the world's leading Arabic music streaming platform which offers more than 53 million songs to more than 70 million users in 243 countries.

For more information about Shahid VIP, please visit: https://shahid.mbc.net/en/us-promo-en

For more information about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About Shahid and Shahid VIP

Shahid is the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the Arab world by MBC GROUP, offering premium content to Arab families, including binge worthy exclusive Shahid Original Series; Shahid Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; as well as international offerings courtesy of Disney, Marvel, FOX, ABC Studios and more.

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of standalone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, SLING TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

