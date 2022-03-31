Hard Rock Announces Grand Opening Date for 'Bristol Casino - Future Home of Hard Rock'

New, full-service temporary casino to open July 8, 2022

BRISTOL, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the Grand Opening Date for 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,' a temporary full-service casino at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

"We are excited to open the casino, and welcome guests," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "As Virginia's first casino, 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' will be a wonderful addition to the Hard Rock global portfolio of dining, hotel and entertainment properties. I am pleased by the significant progress that Allie Evangelista and her team are making towards a July 8 Grand Opening celebration for Bristol."

"I cannot wait to open the doors on July 8 for our temporary casino in Bristol," said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. "We continue to hire new team members daily and are working hard to fill remaining positions with hiring events over the next couple of months, including two events next week. Visitors will be thrilled to enjoy fantastic gaming and dining opportunities at our new property. 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' will be a major draw to Bristol, and the region, as we move towards completion of our full-scale resort and casino."

The 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,' a temporary full-service casino, will boast approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options. The temporary casino will have a store with Hard Rock merchandise and a display area showcasing the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol that is currently under construction. The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high limit gaming areas. Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab and go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. Hard Rock's temporary casino will create 600 new jobs in Bristol, Virginia. For more information around Hard Rock's temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.

