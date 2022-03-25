WFP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR NEW FUNDRAISING DRIVE FOR UKRAINE

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley will announce a major new fundraising drive aimed at billionaires, corporations, and individuals in response to the crisis in Ukraine, and the unprecedented impact on global food security.

With the world still roiling from the Covid-19 pandemic, and over 3.5 million additional refugees in Europe in just the past three weeks, an unprecedented shock wave is reverberating through the global food system.

Aside from the huge WFP operation now underway inside Ukraine, and the impact on neighbouring countries, the crisis has caused global operational costs to spiral with an immediate impact on the world's poorest and most vulnerable.

"This is the moment for each individual to push back and play their part in the kind of world they want," says Beasley. "We're seeing extraordinary initiatives emerging from big and small companies, often driven by employee demand. But we're at the beginning of this crisis, and we need to prepare for the long and hard road ahead."

The event and announcement will include two former governors, Jim Hodges of South Carolina and George Pataki of New York as well as members of the Ukrainian community from across the Southeast, the faith community, business leaders and students.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 2pm EST.

WHERE: The event will be held on the South Steps of the South Carolina State House

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

