VERTIV HOLDINGS CO (NYSE: VRT) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vertiv Holdings Co ("Vertiv" or the "Company") (NYSE: VRT) between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Vertiv purports to be a "global leader in the design, manufacturing and servicing of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data." Its offerings include power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

On February 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management "consistently underestimat[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.19 per share, or almost 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 23, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

