Thomas J. Henry's Firm Holds Law Enforcement Responsible for Unconstitutional Use of Excessive Force in the Killing of Gilbert Flores

Federal Court Jury Awards $10.37 Million to Family of Gilbert Flores, an Unarmed Father Who Was Shot to Death by Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Federal jury in Bexar County returned a $10.37 million verdict in favor of the family of Gilbert Flores who was shot and killed by two Bexar County Sheriff's Deputies on August 28, 2015. The case was handled by renowned Personal Injury and Civil Rights law firm Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC. who advocated on behalf of the Flores family.

Video of the killing shows Gilbert Flores, a 41-year-old husband and father, in his driveway with his hands up when he was shot to death by deputies of the Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

Footage of Gilbert Flores's death quickly garnered national attention with citizens, advocates, and experts decrying the deputies' actions, leading to nationwide calls for accountability. The two deputies ultimately avoided criminal charges, leaving the Flores family's only hope of obtaining justice through representation by Thomas J. Henry's firm.

Thomas J. Henry developed the case with his trial team and utilized excessive force and video forensic experts to prove the use of excessive force that led to the killing of Gilbert Flores. Thomas J. Henry and his team also uncovered a conspiracy to hide the truth about the events leading up to the killing by obtaining officer statements that were inconsistent with the video footage of the same officers killing Gilbert Flores.

"Without a citizen video recording the shooting of Gilbert Flores, this family may never have obtained justice," said Thomas J Henry.

On Thursday, the jury in the case returned a verdict of $10.37 million in favor of Gilbert Flores's family, awarding $2.87 million in actual damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

"The return of this verdict by a jury of our peers here in Bexar County demonstrates that we will not tolerate the use of excessive force that kills our citizens." said Thomas J. Henry. "My hope is that this sends a message to all law enforcement in the United States that excessive force will not be tolerated."

