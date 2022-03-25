IZZIO ARTISAN BAKERY LAUNCHES NEW 100% AT-HOME RECYCLABLE PACKAGING

DLC, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Izzio Artisan Bakery has a brand-new bag, and it's exciting for both bread enthusiasts AND the planet!

Izzio has always been proud of their breads, but their commitment to quality and consciousness doesn't stop with their small-batch sourdough breads. As part of their ongoing mission to improve sustainability, Izzio is rolling out 100% at-home recyclable packaging for their take & bake breads to start. And this packaging isn't just recyclable its bakeable, which means you can bake your bread right in the bag!

While some flexible plastic packaging recycling programs require consumers to ship empty packages to a facility or drop them off at an in-store receptacle, Izzio ups the game by using 100% PET #1 plastic, which can be recycled in most curbside bins.

Consumers today are not only making purchasing decisions based on brand loyalty and price, but also the recyclability of the product; in fact, if given the option to buy products with recyclable or compostable packaging, 47% of Americans opt for recyclable products as their first choice"

"It's important to us to make recycling not just possible, but also really accessible to our community," says Sara Kafadar, Izzio's Chief Commercial Officer. "As the most widely recycled type of plastic, PET #1 was the obvious choice for our new packaging material. We know our customers value sustainability, but we also know that they value their time, so removing pain points and eliminating extra steps was a priority."

Sara's words hit home… because let's face it, no matter how passionate we might be about making more eco-conscious choices, convenience is a key factor in converting our good intentions into action, So the move to at-home recyclable materials is just an extension of that commitment to simplicity.

Izzio Artisan Bakery breads are all natural, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Vegan and Plant Based. Izzio breads are 100% traceable meaning that they can trace the grains back to their farmers and then to the miller who turns it into fresh flour. The final flour is milled without enrichments or additives making it the purest possible flour available.

Pure ingredients coupled with their slow fermentation process, creates a more easily digestible bread.

While a unique collection of tasty breads tailored to meet a variety of dietary needs and preferences is already a huge accomplishment, it's this attention to detail and culture of transparency that really make Izzio Artisan Bakery shine… and with each new pursuit, they shine even brighter.

Be on the lookout for those new 100% recyclable on your next Izzio purchase and stay tuned to see what Izzio takes out of the oven next!

LINK TO: https://www.izziobakery.com/

Media Contact:

Sara Kafadar Chief Commercial Officer

818-915-1926

skafadar@ubarongroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE IZZIO ARTISAN BAKERY, LLC