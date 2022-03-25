InventHelp Inventor Develops Two-In-One Sweeping Tool (LOS-115)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to sweep dust and dirt and remove rust and flaking paint with one convenient tool," said an inventor, from Simi Valley, Calif., "so I invented the DOUBLE SIDED BROOM. My design eliminates the need to use and store multiple sweeping tools."

The invention provides an improved broom for various sweeping tasks. In doing so, it can be used to sweep dirt, dust and a vast array of other debris. It also can be used to remove flaking paint, rust and small imperfections. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a two-in-one design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, construction workers and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

