InventHelp Inventor Develops Cover for Catheter Collection Bags(LST-916)

PITTSBURGH , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory for covering and concealing the contents of a Foley catheter collection bag," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the PRIVACY FOR YOU. My design can be adapted for use on most collection bags."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to cover a Foley catheter collection bag. In doing so, it ensures that the bag is discretely concealed from view. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and adaptable design that is easy to use and remove so it is ideal for surgical facilities and individuals who utilize Foley catheter collection bags. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LST-916, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp