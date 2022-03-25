FinTech Universe Revolves Around Planet Wealth, Memphis

Local business leaders celebrate Memphis startup and its mission to close wealth gap

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Wealth, Inc. and its hometown of Memphis were the focus of the financial technology industry as local shareholders gathered in support of the company's populist approach to personal wealth creation. In a packed house, current and prospective investors received a business update from Planet Wealth leadership while enjoying live entertainment and a preview of Planet Wealth's path to potentially staggering returns for early investors.

CEO Greg Sossaman and CIO Lance Woodson demonstrated Planet Wealth's growing functionality and its investor-advantaged philosophy. Through an intuitive user interface on its website, Planet Wealth members can shepherd an investment through its entire lifecycle, from proposal to profitability. Anyone with an investment idea can incorporate a company, secure a compliant private placement memorandum, securitize an investment offering, and attract investors with professional marketing materials available through Planet Wealth's proprietary digital tools.

"We're private equity for everyone," said Sossaman in his address to attendees. "What our platform essentially does is to remove all of the barriers that keep people from taking control of their own financial futures. Using our products, all of our community members can create their own investments or invest in someone else's idea without wasting profit on legal fees, document preparation, and administrative costs."

The evening was hosted at the state-of-the-art Crosstown Theater in historic Midtown Memphis. The theater is part of the larger Crosstown Arts complex, itself a reflection of the Planet Wealth approach to looking at an old concept in a new way. Crosstown Arts and Crosstown Theater nurture numerous local Memphis business endeavors by giving them the time and opportunity to grow in an extremely collaborative, repurposed space that was formerly a Sears, Roebuck, & Co. distribution center.

