ERIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of May 2, 2022

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 2, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

