ALESHIRE & WYNDER RECOGNIZED AS DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION TEAM OF THE YEAR NOMINEE

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In acknowledgment of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the firm and the broader community, Aleshire & Wynder, LLP (A&W)'s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a nominee for its Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards. Selecting A&W's DEI Committee as a "DE&I Team of the Year," the awards honor diversity, equity and inclusion champions in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts to celebrate and respect the unique needs, perspectives and potential of all their team members while simultaneously creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity and equity to thrive.

"Our intention is to exceed client expectations with an innovative and cohesive team approach to inclusion, driven by experience," said Aleshire & Wynder Managing Partner Tiffany Israel. "When we bring lawyers from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and lived experiences together, we reach new levels of creative thinking and client problem-solving. Diversity and inclusion are core principles at A&W, and supporting the hiring, growth and advancement of a diverse team of attorneys, paralegals, and staff is a duty I passionately embrace as Managing Partner."

A full-service, public agency law firm, Aleshire & Wynder offers a deep bench of public law attorneys, paralegals, and staff who support, advise and represent municipalities across California. The firm's team holds a deep appreciation for public service, particularly the complexity and unique issues that arise in land use, constitutional, employment and environmental law, to name a few speciality areas. They enjoy the dynamics of the political process and working with elected officials and professional staff.

The Los Angeles Business Journal grants "DEI Team of the Year" recognition to a group of employees with specific responsibilities to create, promote and encourage DE&I initiatives, efforts and practices within their organization. The A&W DEI Committee is comprised of 15 attorneys and is spearheaded by Senior Partner Sanaz (Sunny) Soltani. The committee works to drive their initiatives through the investment in professional certifications, a firmwide implementation of non-discrimination policies, internal unconscious bias training, client and community presentations and more. The firm supports law school scholarship programs, and its attorneys actively engage with and support diverse bar associations to connect with up-and-coming diverse attorneys.

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP provides unparalleled legal representation to local communities throughout California. Our attorneys have been loyally serving public agencies for over 45 years. To learn more, visit http://www.awattorneys.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Aleshire & Wynder LLP