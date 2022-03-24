PETCO LOVE ANNOUNCES $1 MILLION IN SUPPORT TO AID UKRAINIAN PETS AND THEIR FAMILIES

The nonprofit organization is working with animal welfare organizations to support on-the-ground relief and recovery efforts.

SAN ANTONIO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Love, a nonprofit dedicated to saving pet lives, announces $1 million in assistance to organizations helping pets and pet families affected by the war in Ukraine. Funds will be distributed immediately to organizations aiding shelters, rescues, and pet families fleeing the war-torn country and to support future recovery efforts and needs as they arise.

It is with love that we commit $1 million in support for immediate relief and long-term recovery.

Ukraine's needs are acute and will be ongoing as the humanitarian crisis continues. Those organizations receiving support from Petco Love — including Humane Society International and FOUR PAWS International — had been working with rescues and shelters across Ukraine and in bordering European Union countries prior to the war. Since the military invasion nearly a month ago, these non-governmental organizations have worked to support evolving needs to sustain pet health and welfare.

"It is devastating to see families seeking refuge as they leave areas afflicted by war. The entire Petco family is heartbroken by the suffering and touched by the love Ukrainians have for their pets, often carrying them as they flee their homes and country for safety. So as a company, we joined together to engage our teams and guests to help save pets and support Ukrainian pet parents affected by this war. It is with love that we commit $1 million in support for immediate relief and long-term recovery," said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut.

Animal shelters and border refuge support centers in neighboring countries also need supplies, products, and veterinary care for family pets entering EU countries; future funding will be needed longer term as organizations rebuild from the war.

During crises, humanitarian efforts are necessarily focused on the essential safety of the people involved. But pets also suffer in wartime. Like the world at large, Petco Love seeks to mitigate some of the grief of the Ukrainian people. By helping their loving pets, we hope to make a demonstrable difference in all their lives.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families healthier, stronger, and closer. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us.

