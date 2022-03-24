InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Golf Ball Cleaner (SLG-121)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to carry a brush, towel and pick for cleaning club heads and soiled golf balls if they land in mud, water, high grass or sand," said an inventor, from Filer, Idaho, "so I invented the G S I & G S I ELECTRIC. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional ball cleaning methods. It also enables you to use your own cleaner which could help to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean golf balls on the course. In doing so, it enables the user to easily remove dirt, mud and other debris. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases convenience and it could increase performance/scores. It also could help to prevent the spread of viruses such as Covid-19 by using your own ball cleaner. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for amateur and professional golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SLG-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp