Cadmium Selected as Event Technology Provider for Inaugural Business Events Industry Week

FOREST HILL, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium is pleased to announce their participation in the inaugural Business Events Industry Week, a new initiative dedicated to community, commerce, content, awards, and advocacy in the live event industry.

Business Events Industry Week (23 – 25 March 2022) is an all-new in-person event that will unify the global business events industry and reinforce the power of business events to promote economic and social good. The event will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Cadmium, a leading learning and event technology provider, will facilitate this initiative with their award-winning mobile app, event website, and exhibitor management solutions.

"We're delighted to support the very first Business Events Industry Week," said Michelle Wyatt, President of Event and Video Technology at Cadmium. "This new cross-industry initiative will be an invaluable opportunity for event professionals to connect, learn, and inspire one another. Cadmium technology will play a vital role in facilitating these connections."

Cadmium's event technology will promote networking, matchmaking, and seamless communication among the thousands of attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors expected to be in attendance. Based on interests registered during account creation, the system will match attendees with exhibitors, peers, and other persons of interest.

As the event technology partner for Business Events Industry Week, Cadmium will support the industry mission to deliver exceptional learning experiences to event professionals and, ultimately, their customers.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

