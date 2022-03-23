SWK Holdings to Participate in Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced that Winston Black, Chairman and CEO of SWK Holdings, will deliver a virtual presentation at Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference being held March 28 – 30, 2022.

In a pre-recorded presentation, available on-demand to all registered conference attendees, Mr. Black will provide an overview of SWK Holdings' business and investment strategy, and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones. Members of the company's management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Date: March 28-30, 2022

Register: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma™ drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com .

