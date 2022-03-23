Protera Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protera today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

A Microsoft Gold Partner with four gold competencies and now two advanced specializations and a Microsoft preferred partner for migrating SAP to Azure, Protera has long been serving enterprise clients in the development of strategic cloud modernization journeys.

"We are proud to be among the top partners who have achieved these designations, highlighting our alignment to Microsoft's digital transformation vision," commented Mike BeDell, CEO, Protera. "This advanced specialization deepens Protera's commitment to our clients by providing a fully integrated, and accelerated, cloud modernization roadmap across the enterprise."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Protera clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

About Protera Technologies

For over 20 years our mission has been to empower enterprises to achieve their modernization objectives with improved value, increased quality, and reduced risk. As the next-generation cloud modernization company, Protera's full suite of services ranges from IT strategy and design to implementation and management. Protera is a global SAP® partner certified in Hosting, Cloud, Application Management, Global Outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations Services.

CONTACT: Jamessina Hille, +15166076124, j.hille@protera.com

SOURCE Protera Technologies, Inc.